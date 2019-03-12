Michigan has made a couple of splash coaching hires since coach Jim Harbaugh took the reigns a few years ago, including the hiring of now safeties coach Chris Partridge and tight ends coach Sherrone Moore. Both minds have added youth and swagger to the coaching staff, something U-M looks to add once again with first year Wolverines defensive line coach Shaun Nua.

Nua has only been on the job for a matter of months, but one such influence he’s had is with his previous relationships from his job out west at Arizona State, where he spent last season coaching the defensive line. This past weekend Nua was a part of the Michigan staff that offered junior defensive lineman Van Fillinger a scholarship to Michigan.





