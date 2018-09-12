Michigan hosted a slew of visitors last weekend in both the 2019 and 2020 recruiting classes. The result, a commitment from 2019 four-star Boca Raton (Fla.) American Heritage defensive end Mike Morris and an overall good time from many others that took in the Wolverines first win of the season. Among the pack was speedy 2020 Ann Arbor (Mich.) Pioneer wide receiver Kaba Karamba who ventured over from across the street.

Karamba is now shining at multiple positions for Pioneer and looks to get a good set of tape together to show to coaches.

“My season is pretty good,” Karamba said. “I’ve been playing pretty good at receiver, and I’ve also been playing some running back and defensive back. Right now we’re 2-1 and we’re hoping to be 3-1 when we play Heron on Friday. I transferred from Heron last year, but they put me on athletic probation so this will be my first actual year playing.

“Coach Dudek the recruiting coordinator was talking to me, because he also knew that I was on athletic probation so he told me that my recruitment wouldn’t pick up until my junior year. So when I went to U-M this past weekend he was telling me that they’re officially recruiting me now. My hope is that when I send them more film I can get the offer that I’m looking for.”

Karamba has a lot of boxes to check in his football career, those that he sets himself and says keep him motivated and hungry on the field.

“I’m a very coachable player, I listen to my coaches and the people who want to see me do better,” Karamba explained. “What motivates me to grind on the field and work harder on the field is my mom. I want to be able to support my family and be successful in life. Even if I don’t get a chance to play in the league, playing in college will mold me into a leader and an outstanding person in life.”

Michigan’s 49-3 win over Western Michigan last weekend marked a return to Ann Arbor for Karamba who has been to campus before. Despite that, the gameday atmosphere didn’t fail to impress.

“What stood out to me is the environment,” he said. “The environment is way different. I’ve been on a lot of visits and it seems like everybody cares about you. The culture and they have great people. They don’t sugarcoat like how other coaches sugarcoat and they’re real with you. The players are also amazing people to talk to. I met Donovan Peoples-Jones and got some great tips from him. Hopefully I can use that in my high school game, and prepare to use it in college too.”

Peoples-Jones was a five-star and the number 12 overall player in the 2017 class, well worthy of providing tips to any prospect. Karamba was also able to garner information from the other receivers as well and came away impressed.

“What impressed me in that game was how the whole receiver corps is, because that’s the position that I want to play in college. The receivers corps looked very organized and I didn’t see any mistakes. I look for the very small details when I go on a college visit. The game was amazing and the vibe and everybody there just made the stadium rock. It was a great environment to be in.”

Now Karamba has a return visit in mind, and he won’t have to wait long to be back in the Big House. He also has a specific set of goals in mind this time around, including speaking more with wide receivers coach Jim McElwain.

“I’m thinking about going back to U-M on the 15th just talk to him.”

After having to sit out as a sophomore Karamba’s recruitment is sure to pick up fast as he gets more junior tape out to coaches.

“Right now Michigan State has been recruiting me heavy since my freshman year, and I’m going to go back to them and then visit Purdue, Western Michigan, Toledo and Bowling Green next,” he said. “I’m trying to get another visit with Ohio State as well. My two favorite schools right now would be Michigan and Michigan State.”