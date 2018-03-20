For his entire life, Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch 2020 wide receiver Kyle McNamara has been catching passes from his brother, 2019 four-star quarterback Cade McNamara , who committed to Michigan on March 16.

“He’s told me he loves the Jordan gear, the facilities are off the charts and Coach Harbaugh is great, along with the entire coaching staff,” Kyle said. “He said it’s a really good town. I didn’t hear one bad thing about Michigan.”

Kyle caught 33 passes from his brother in the 2017 season for 432 yards and six touchdowns. While his recruitment hasn’t quite heated up, he said he hopes for a chance to play with his brother in Ann Arbor.

“It would be a dream come true to play college football with my brother,” Kyle said. “I’ve been playing with him since seventh grade and have been catching for him my whole life.

“I think walking on at Michigan could happen. We’ve talked about playing college ball because we have a connection with each other.”

The 5-foot-9, 170-pound wide receiver, who plays slot, punt returner and kick returner, said Cade has the “it factor” on the field.

“Cade is really competitive and wants to win more than anyone else,” Kyle said. “He’s got a great arm and is good at reading defenses. He is a great decision maker and is always a clutch player.

“He is special.”

As long as Cade’s commitment to Michigan holds firm, he will join the Wolverines as a freshman to start the 2019 season. Kyle believes he could be a difference maker from the first day.

“I 100 percent believe he has the ability to start as a freshman,” Kyle said. “He’s a great leader and doesn’t stop. He’s just like Coach Harbaugh because he is very competitive. Everything he does, he succeeds.”

Down 31-7 at halftime in the Northern 4A football championship game, Cade scored a four-yard rushing touchdown with 2:31 remaining, giving his team a 49-45 victory.

Kyle’s favorite part of playing with Cade for Damonte Ranch High School is the connection the duo shares as teammates and brothers.

“We have a connection and it’s cool to share winning with your brother since you’ve known him your entire life,” Kyle said. “It’s fun to experience all these things with your best friend, who’s the person closest to you.”

Cade picked Michigan following a visit with his father. He visited on March 16 and made the commitment later that night, choosing the Wolverines over Alabama, USC, and others. He recently decommitted from Notre Dame.

“He straight up told me he fell in love with Michigan,” Kyle said. “He said everything was perfect. He loves the coaches, competitive nature, the city, the coaches and the winning culture at Michigan.

“Everything is positive.”

Cade, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound pro-style quarter, completed 225-of-384 passes in the 2017 season, throwing for 44 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also scrambled for 109 yards and four scores.

Off the field, Cade is “a normal guy.” He has helped Kyle become kind around school and treat everyone fair. Essentially, Cade has set a beneficial example for his younger brother since the two were children.

“Cade’s really nice,” Kyle said. “He’s not cocky even though he has big-time offers. He’s funny and jokes around all the time. He hasn’t changed since freshman year. He’s really cool with everybody. He impacts people positively.”

Kyle plans to join Cade on a family visit to Michigan but is unsure when the group of McNamara’s will get to Ann Arbor next.

“I want to play with my brother,” Kyle said. “The more attention I can get, the better. It’s always great to meet coaches.”