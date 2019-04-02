Michigan hosted a young man from familiar territory this past Friday, when 6-3, 257 pound Longmont (Colo.) Fairview defensive lineman Brayden Wood made his second trip to Ann Arbor. He hails from the same school as starting Michigan defensive lineman Carlo Kemp, one of two players on the current roster [quarterback Dylan McCaffrey] from the state of Colorado.

“This time around, since the coaching changes happened, I obviously needed to get to know the defensive line coach [Shaun Nua] better and start the relationship with him,” Wood explained of his most recent visit. “Well, I already had one because he was previously at Arizona State. Back then we talked every now and then, but now that he’s at Michigan we’re talking more. I didn’t get a chance to meet coach [Jim] Harbaugh [last year] or get a chance to chat with him, this time I made sure I did that, and spend more time with Don [Brown]. I really went more in depth this time around.





