Michigan Football Recruiting: 2021 La. ATH Sage Ryan Recaps U-M Offer
Michigan offered 2021 athlete Sage Ryan on Monday and so his week certainly got off to an encouraging start. But he’s an athlete from the state of Louisiana, specifically out of Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy, so does Michigan really have a shot with the 5-11, 190 pound prospect? Ryan already holds additional offers from Tennessee, Virginia, Colorado and LSU but says a visit to Michigan is in the plans.
