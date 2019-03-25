It’s not too early to recruit the 2021 class, in fact it’s just the right time. Michigan has identified prospects such as in state running back Donovan Edwards, Belleville (Mich.) High product Damon Payne, Illinois quarterback J.J. McCarthy and more as players of interest. On March 14 the Wolverines coaching staff extended an offer to 6-5, 270 pound offensive tackle prospect Cullen Montgomery, out of Houston (Texas) Episcopal.