Michigan Football Recruiting: 4-Star QB Michael Alaimo Is A Name To Watch

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
Four-star pro-style quarterback Michael Alaimo is planning to visit Michigan soon and could jump into the 2020 mix.
Marietta (Ga.) High four-star pro-style quarterback Harrison Bailey committed to Tennessee over Michigan yesterday leaving about four signal callers on U-M's board, but a fifth may be there soon. Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph's four-star pro-style quarterback Michael Alaimo has been hearing from Michigan recently and is now planning to give U-M a hard look.

