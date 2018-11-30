Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Marietta (Ga.) High four-star pro-style quarterback Harrison Bailey committed to Tennessee over Michigan yesterday leaving about four signal callers on U-M's board, but a fifth may be there soon. Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph's four-star pro-style quarterback Michael Alaimo has been hearing from Michigan recently and is now planning to give U-M a hard look.