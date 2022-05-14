Michigan Football Recruiting: 5 guys on defense I feel good about in 2023
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The question that gets asked about Michigan football and recruiting the most is a simple one. Why have things been so slow?It's not an easy question to answer as there isn't a plain black and white...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news