Oak Park (Mich.) High five-star offensive guard Justin Rogers has been to Michigan many times but surprised a lot of people when he dropped a top 13 back in June and didn't include the Wolverines. The 6-3, 297-pounder listed Alabama, Arizona, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee and USC as his favorites.

At that time he hadn't even started his junior year, which meant that there would still be time for programs not listed to get involved again. That appears to be exactly what's happening with Michigan.