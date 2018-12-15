Michigan Football Recruiting: 6-1, 213 lb. RB Phil Mafah Talks U-M Offer
Michigan has successfully entrenched themselves into Georgia powerhouse Grayson High with a commitment from 2019 Rivals250 offensive line prospect Trente Jones and are looking to add more. Earlier this week U-M extended an offer to 2021 running back prospect Phil Mafah, of the same school. As just a sophomore, Mafah already measure in at 6-1, 213 pounds and will look to take on an even larger role next season at Grayson.
“Personally I did my best for the team and I would have never thought about being in the position I’m in today without my teammates,” Mafah said.
