It’s been a big week for Michigan football with the signing of the majority of the 2019 class. While Michigan already holds a handful of commits in the following class, they added to that with the announcement from 2020 Phoenix (Az.) Pinnacle quarterback JD Johnson yesterday.

Johnson follows in the footsteps of big time quarterbacks to come out of Pinnacle, with his commitment to Michigan, including Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke and 2019 five-star Oklahoma signee Spencer Rattler. With that said, Johnson couldn’t be where he is today without the help of his offensive line, most notably 6-8, 270 pound offensive tackle Tosh Baker.





