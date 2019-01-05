Four-star Christopher Hinton will play his more natural position on the interior of the defensive line in the All-American Bowl. Brandon Brown

Michigan will be represented by its two highest rated signees in Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington five-star safety Daxton Hill and Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian four-star strongside defensive end Christopher Hinton along with Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick three-star wide receiver Cornelius Johnson in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

No.: 30 Team: West What To Watch For: Hill had been running with the twos during the week of practice but that doesn't mean much in terms of playing time or well he'll do. He's been asked to cover some of the best wide receivers in the country in man-to-man situations and he's been able to do that as well as some of the best cornerbacks in attendance. The West has practiced at a pretty slow pace all week so it'll be great to see Hill really open it up during the game.

No.: 5 Team: East What To Watch For: Hinton rotates in a lot on the line but may not start out on the field for the first defensive series either. Don't read too much into him being a "starter" — he's been as good as any defensive linemen in attendance this week. Look for him to be in the backfield early and often. If he could record a couple of tackles for loss or even a sack in the game it would be a perfect capper to his impressive week. Also, don't be surprised to see Hinton do some unorthodox things for a 300-pound defensive lineman.