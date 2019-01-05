Michigan Football Recruiting: All-American Bowl Primer
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan will be represented by its two highest rated signees in Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington five-star safety Daxton Hill and Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian four-star strongside defensive end Christopher Hinton along with Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick three-star wide receiver Cornelius Johnson in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.
Stay close to your 📺— All-American Bowl (@19AllAmerican) January 5, 2019
2019 All-American Bowl Presented by @amfam begins at 1 PM EST.
8 student athletes will make their college declarations live on @NBCSports #AllAmericanBowl 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2LkJlS2cht
No.: 30
Team: West
What To Watch For: Hill had been running with the twos during the week of practice but that doesn't mean much in terms of playing time or well he'll do. He's been asked to cover some of the best wide receivers in the country in man-to-man situations and he's been able to do that as well as some of the best cornerbacks in attendance. The West has practiced at a pretty slow pace all week so it'll be great to see Hill really open it up during the game.
No.: 5
Team: East
What To Watch For: Hinton rotates in a lot on the line but may not start out on the field for the first defensive series either. Don't read too much into him being a "starter" — he's been as good as any defensive linemen in attendance this week. Look for him to be in the backfield early and often. If he could record a couple of tackles for loss or even a sack in the game it would be a perfect capper to his impressive week.
Also, don't be surprised to see Hinton do some unorthodox things for a 300-pound defensive lineman.
No.: 81
Team: East
What To Watch For: Johnson has also been very good all week. The East has a couple of plays in the playbook that could allow Johnson to find pay dirt should his team get near the goal line or into the red zone. There weren't a lot of one one ones for Johnson throughout the week but he looked good whenever he had an opportunity. It'll be interesting to see how he does against the West's defensive backs when there are live bullets flying around.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook