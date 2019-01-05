Christopher Hinton, Cornelius Johnson and Daxton Hill all had good weeks with Johnson really shining in the game. Woody Wommack

Saturday wrapped up the week at the 2019 All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas with the actual game. The East came away with a massive 48-14 win and a couple of U-M's players had some impact plays. TheWolverine.com was on the scene throughout the entire day, and offered some thoughts below on each Michigan signee in action.

West Team

Unfortunately for Hill, he was on the losing side of the contest and he didn't have his best game. The five star was upset with himself for missing two tackles in the game but did feel like he covered well. He defended at least one deep ball in the corner of the end zone and was never beaten. Despite being the No. 1 safety in the country, he matched up with receivers in man coverage a lot and did not allow a reception.

East Team

Hinton was a force all game long from the interior of the defensive line and routinely pushed him man into the backfield. He recorded one tackle and recovered a fumble on the day. He too felt like he had a good week of practice and that it carried over into the game.

Johnson, the lowest ranked signee in the game, had the most impressive performance. Johnson was only targeted three times but all three were in the end zone and he reeled in two of them for 24 yards and two scores. The numbers aren't huge but the way that Johnson got open and how easily he caught the ball showed off his abilities.