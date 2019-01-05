Michigan Football Recruiting: All-American Bowl Recap
Saturday wrapped up the week at the 2019 All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas with the actual game. The East came away with a massive 48-14 win and a couple of U-M's players had some impact plays.
TheWolverine.com was on the scene throughout the entire day, and offered some thoughts below on each Michigan signee in action.
West Team
Unfortunately for Hill, he was on the losing side of the contest and he didn't have his best game. The five star was upset with himself for missing two tackles in the game but did feel like he covered well. He defended at least one deep ball in the corner of the end zone and was never beaten. Despite being the No. 1 safety in the country, he matched up with receivers in man coverage a lot and did not allow a reception.
East Team
Hinton was a force all game long from the interior of the defensive line and routinely pushed him man into the backfield. He recorded one tackle and recovered a fumble on the day. He too felt like he had a good week of practice and that it carried over into the game.
Johnson, the lowest ranked signee in the game, had the most impressive performance. Johnson was only targeted three times but all three were in the end zone and he reeled in two of them for 24 yards and two scores. The numbers aren't huge but the way that Johnson got open and how easily he caught the ball showed off his abilities.
Watch Touchdown #2 by Cornelius Johnson in the #AllAmericanBowl on #nbc today.@CorneliusNation @wick_football @NEPSAC pic.twitter.com/rAwPiwrybY— 'Wick Sports (@WickSports) January 5, 2019
Johnson is considered a three-star receiver and comes in at No. 69 at his position but that won't last. He's definitely going to get a bump in the rankings and should jump well into four-star status.
---
