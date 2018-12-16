Michigan Football Recruiting: Analyst: "Anthony Solomon Is Hyper Athletic"
Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!
Rivals.com Florida analyst Rob Cassidy has watched Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star inside linebacker Anthony Solomon many times — in games and in camp settings — and really likes what he's able to do from an athletic standpoint.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news