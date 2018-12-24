Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Phoenix Pinnacle three-star pro-style quarterback JD Johnson hasn't been a full-time starter yet, but still has some very solid film. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney looks forward to watching Johnson in person this spring, but has taken a detailed look at his Junior film and likes what he sees.