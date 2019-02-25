Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: Analyst - 'Micah Mazzccua Good And Improving'

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Three-star offensive tackle Micah Mazzccua is already very good and still has a lot of room to get better.
Brandon Brown

Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances three-star offensive tackle and new Michigan commit Micah Mazzccua has been at a couple of different high schools during his prep career so it's been a little tough to get a bead on him. Now that he's at St. Frances, the 6-6, 290-pounder is really making a name for himself and Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman has taken notice.

{{ article.author_name }}