Michigan Football Recruiting: Analyst Says Mike Sainristil Can Do It All
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
In a development that's been in the making for several months, Everett (Mass.) High three-star athlete Mike Sainristil finally flipped his commitment to Michigan after watching the Wolverines destroy Penn State on Saturday.
Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman has watched Sainristil in person a few times and really likes the kind of player he could be for Michigan. It's unclear if Sainristil will play offense or defense at U-M but Friedman sees him helping out the maize and blue on either side of the ball.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news