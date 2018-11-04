Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: Analyst Says Mike Sainristil Can Do It All

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Three-star athlete Mike Sainristil can make a lot of plays on both sides of the ball.

In a development that's been in the making for several months, Everett (Mass.) High three-star athlete Mike Sainristil finally flipped his commitment to Michigan after watching the Wolverines destroy Penn State on Saturday.

Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman has watched Sainristil in person a few times and really likes the kind of player he could be for Michigan. It's unclear if Sainristil will play offense or defense at U-M but Friedman sees him helping out the maize and blue on either side of the ball.

