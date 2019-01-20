Ticker
football

Michigan Football Recruiting: Analyst Sees A Lot Of Potential In JD Johnson

Brandon Brown
Michigan commit JD Johnson is just a three-star right now but Adam Gorney sees a jump to four-star status as quite likely.
Phoenix Pinnacle three-star pro-style quarterback and Michigan commit JD Johnson has been billed as a pretty complete quarterback for someone who hasn't been a full-time starter yet. He has been described as a plus-athlete with a strong arm and a great work ethic. The 6-4, 187-pounder backed up five-star quarterback and Oklahoma signee Spencer Rattler last year but did get a chance to play quite a bit. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney hasn't seen Johnson in person but really likes him on tape.

