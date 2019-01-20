Michigan Football Recruiting: Analyst Sees A Lot Of Potential In JD Johnson
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Phoenix Pinnacle three-star pro-style quarterback and Michigan commit JD Johnson has been billed as a pretty complete quarterback for someone who hasn't been a full-time starter yet. He has been described as a plus-athlete with a strong arm and a great work ethic. The 6-4, 187-pounder backed up five-star quarterback and Oklahoma signee Spencer Rattler last year but did get a chance to play quite a bit. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney hasn't seen Johnson in person but really likes him on tape.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news