Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-21 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Analyst Talks JD Johnson's Jump In Rankings

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Mpgsllnygfv9gclqmg1q
JD Johnson was a modestly rated three-star prospect when he committed to Michigan back in December but now he's one of the top 150 players in the country.
Rivals.com

When Phoenix Pinnacle pro-style quarterback JD Johnson committed to Michigan back in December, he was a three-star prospect and obviously unranked nationally. Now, after a recent reevaluation, he's the No. 138 overall prospect nationally and easily picked up his fourth star. Rivals.com west/national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney was most responsible for Johnson's bump and explained why the U-M commit rocketed up the rankings.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}