Michigan Football Recruiting: Anthony Campanile Can Do It All
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Anthony Campanile spent the last three years at Boston College and the four years before that at Rutgers but before that he was a high school guy deeply rooted in New Jersey. That background has turned him into a dynamo on the recruiting trail and also allowed him to develop into quite a position coach as well. Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell has followed Campanile's career over the last handful of years and sees him as a very valuable new piece of Jim Harbaugh's staff.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news