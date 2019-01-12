Anthony Campanile spent the last three years at Boston College and the four years before that at Rutgers but before that he was a high school guy deeply rooted in New Jersey. That background has turned him into a dynamo on the recruiting trail and also allowed him to develop into quite a position coach as well. Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell has followed Campanile's career over the last handful of years and sees him as a very valuable new piece of Jim Harbaugh's staff.