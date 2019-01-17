Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-17 17:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Anthony Romphf Earns Offer, Talks Position

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Fg683jconmbxx93rav3k
Three-star dual-threat quarterback Anthony Romphf now has a lot to think about with a Michigan offer in hand.
Brandon Brown

Southfield (Mich.) Southfield A&T three-star dual-threat quarterback Anthony Romphf just picked up an offer from Michigan and is now seriously looking at the Wolverines. Jim Harbaugh and Don Brown swung through the local high school and both were very impressed with what they saw on tape.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}