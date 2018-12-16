Michigan Football Recruiting: Anthony Solomon Commits To U-M
Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star inside linebacker Anthony Solomon has announced via Twitter that he has flipped his commitment from Miami to Michigan.
Solomon has been on Michigan's radar for a long time but he seemed to drift off of U-M's big board about a year ago before he ended up committing to Miami earlier this year in April. The 6-1, 180-pounder never technically decommitted from Miami, but he had been doubting his pledge to the Canes for a while. He recently picked things back up with Michigan and decided he'd like to flip his commitment over to the maize and blue.
Solomon is pledge No. 26 in Michigan's 2019 class, which is now ranked No. 9 in the country according to Rivals.com. Solomon and Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More three-star outside linebacker Charles Thomas give U-M two very speedy linebacker prospects to go along with guys like Washington D.C. St. John's College High three-star safety Quinten Johnson, Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley North three-star athlete Amauri Pesek-Hickson and Columbus (Ohio) St. Frances DeSales three-star safety Joey Velazquez, who could all see time at viper potentially.
Solomon is undersized and could potentially get a look at viper as well but he can really run. He's been making plays at one of the best high school in the country for a couple of years now and has faced some of the best competition a prospect can face during a prep career. Solomon is considered the No. 14 inside linebacker in the country but he might get a position change in the newest rankings. It doesn't matter what label ends up next to his name — he can run, hit, cover and really has a nose for the ball.
