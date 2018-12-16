Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Solomon has been on Michigan's radar for a long time but he seemed to drift off of U-M's big board about a year ago before he ended up committing to Miami earlier this year in April. The 6-1, 180-pounder never technically decommitted from Miami, but he had been doubting his pledge to the Canes for a while. He recently picked things back up with Michigan and decided he'd like to flip his commitment over to the maize and blue.

Solomon is pledge No. 26 in Michigan's 2019 class, which is now ranked No. 9 in the country according to Rivals.com. Solomon and Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More three-star outside linebacker Charles Thomas give U-M two very speedy linebacker prospects to go along with guys like Washington D.C. St. John's College High three-star safety Quinten Johnson, Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley North three-star athlete Amauri Pesek-Hickson and Columbus (Ohio) St. Frances DeSales three-star safety Joey Velazquez, who could all see time at viper potentially.