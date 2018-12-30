It wasn’t a good finish for Michigan to the 2018 season, but one bright spot from the game against Florida was the fiery leadership junior VIPER Khaleke Hudson showed on the sideline when his team was struggling to perform.

Hudson will have one more season at Michigan before graduation, and will help mold perhaps Michigan’s next star at the position in Under Armour All American prospect Anthony Solomon. The St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) High product signed with Michigan this month after having been committed to Miami for a long while.



“For me, one way or another along the road I decided to go to Miami, but I found it in my head that I couldn’t pass up an opportunity like going to Michigan,” Solomon explained.





