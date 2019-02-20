Ticker
2019-02-20

Michigan Football Recruiting: Antonio Johnson Offered, Building With U-M

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
Four-star safety Antonio Johnson is new to Michigan's board but he's getting some pretty solid attention.
OrangeandBlueNews.com

The Michigan coaches just offered East St. Louis (Ill.) High four-star safety Antonio Johnson about three weeks ago and he's glad to now have U-M as an option. Everything is still developing between the 6-3, 180-pounder and Michigan but it's all off to a good start.

