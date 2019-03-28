Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: Antwaun Powell Feeling Good About U-M, Staff

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Defensive end Antwaun Powell-Ryland thoroughly enjoyed his time spent in Ann Arbor.
Antwaun Powell

Michigan offered Portsmouth (Va.) Norcom three-star weakside defensive end Antwaun Powell-Ryland in mid-January and appears to be quite high on the 6-2, 214-pounder. The No. 15 weakside defensive end in the country checked out Michigan over the weekend and left thinking he might just be able to play in Ann Arbor.

