Michigan Football Recruiting: Bangally Kamara Loves The Viper Position
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan offered Akron (Ohio) Akron East three-star outside linebacker Bangally Kamara back in January and has been recruiting him pretty hard ever since. He visited in mid-April and has held U-M in high regard ever since.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news