Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy four-star running back Blake Corum announced via Twitter that he has committed to Michigan.

Corum is the fourth player from St. Frances to commit to Michigan in the class of 2020. He is also the first true running back in the class. While A.J. Henning who also committed to Michigan Wednesday is listed by Rivals as a running back, the Wolverines view him as a slot wide receiver.

Corum took his official visit this past weekend as a part of Michigan’s huge recruiting weekend. He is the seventh player to commit to play for the Wolverines who visited this past weekend.

Previously, Corum had taken an official visit to Ohio State on June 14 and it appeared that he was deciding between these two rivals.

With Corum in the fold, the Wolverines now have 18 players in the class of 2020 and have the No. 6 class in the country according to Rivals.com's team rankings.