Michigan has offered at least 14 players from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Md. and four-star running back Blake Corum is one of them. Corum, along with eight other offered Panthers, were in Ann Arbor on Saturday for U-M's basketball game against Maryland and they seemed to really enjoy themselves. Corum had a full experience while on campus and he left very impressed.

"I loved it," Corum said of the visit. "We went to the basketball game, saw the campus had meeting with the coaches and a little more. It was a great visit."

Corum got a chance to see exactly what life would be like as a Michigan running back and it really gave him something to think about. He already has more than 20 offers and is likely going to continue to reel in more before it's all said and done. Regardless, it looks like U-M is going to be a player.

"I had a meeting with Coach Jay [Harbaugh] and we just broke down some film," Corum explained. "We had some really good conversations and talked about how they could use me. We have a good relationship and I believe I could really fit in with their style."

Corum, the No. 14 running back in the country, appears to be somewhere near the top of U-M's board and he's feeling the love. The 5-9, 180-pounder gave high marks when rating both Michigan's efforts in recruiting him and his interest in the Wolverines.

"I would say Michigan is recruiting me at about a 9 or 10," Corum said. "They are just recruiting me really hard and we talk very often. I'm very interested in Michigan too. They are definitely one of my top schools."

Corum kept it vague when talking about how much he likes Michigan but it definitely seems like U-M is in the top quarter of his 21 offers. Still, other schools are coming after him pretty hard as well, which gives him a lot to think about as the spring approaches.

"LSU, Virginia Tech, Ohio State, Syracuse and Purdue are all coming at me hard like Michigan is," Corum said. "I'll be visiting LSU, Purdue and Syracuse soon."

As a junior heading into official visit season, Corum has started to think about an end game. He's not ready to pare things down or make a decision yet but he's shifting his mind over to at least think about what he'd like to do.

"I'll probably take a few officials in the spring and then some in the beginning of the fall as well," Corum explained. "I'm just going to commit when I feel it's right."

Corum intends to be back in Ann Arbor soon for a spring practice. He doesn't have a date picked out yet but definitely wants to see some football action inside Glick. Once he checks things out on his own, he'll start thinking about official visits.