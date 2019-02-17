Port Huron (Mich.) Northern three-star outside linebacker Braiden McGregor has emerged as one of Michigan's top overall targets in the 2020 class and it showed on Saturday. The 6-6, 250-pounder was in Ann Arbor and attended the basketball game and got a lot of attention from the coaches while inside Crisler. McGregor was on campus all day and really had a good time around everyone involved with the visit.