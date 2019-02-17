Michigan Football Recruiting: Braiden McGregor Looks At Home At U-M
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Port Huron (Mich.) Northern three-star outside linebacker Braiden McGregor has emerged as one of Michigan's top overall targets in the 2020 class and it showed on Saturday. The 6-6, 250-pounder was in Ann Arbor and attended the basketball game and got a lot of attention from the coaches while inside Crisler. McGregor was on campus all day and really had a good time around everyone involved with the visit.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news