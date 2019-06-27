In His Own Words: Braiden McGregor On 5-Star Challenge Competition, Camp
Port Huron (Mich.) Norther four-star strongside defensive end Braiden McGregor already went in depth about media day at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge and gave some great insight as to what it feels like as a top-flight recruit showing up at a national event. The 6-6, 250-pounder sat down with TheWolverine.com again to discuss the evening after check in, the night in a room with a new roommate, the competition on the field and the overall experience from start to finish.
