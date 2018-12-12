Michigan Football Recruiting: Caden Kolesar In Depth On U-M Commitment
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan fans know John Kolesar for his efforts in beating Ohio State as a member of the Wolverines football team back in the 80’s. Now it’s Caden’s time to shine. Caden Kolesar, the son of John, received a preferred walk on offer and committed to the Wolverines earlier this week. The 5-10, 190 pound safety prospect grew up in Ohio, as a Michigan fan, and it’s really a dream come true for him to be a member of the program in Ann Arbor.
“I grew up in Ohio, my grandpa and dad both played at Michigan and my whole family are big fans,” Kolesar said. “I grew up loving the University of Michigan, loving Michigan football.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news