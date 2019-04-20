Michigan Football Recruiting: Caleb Williams Intends To Visit U-M
Washington D.C. Gonzaga sophomore pro-style quarterback Caleb Williams picked up his Michigan offer more than a year ago and he's still intrigued by the maize and blue. Contact has been few and far between but that hasn't turned the 6-1, 200-pounder off of U-M.
