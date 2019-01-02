Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington five-star safety Daxton Hill sent Michigan's fan base into a panic when he flipped to Alabama just a week before National Signing Day but reeled everyone back in by signing his letter of intent for the Wolverines on the morning of signing day. The 6-1, 190-pounder talks about what was going through his head during that tough time and also touches on his future position at U-M and his relationship with Sherrone Moore. All of that and more from U-M's top ranked prospect in the 2019 class.