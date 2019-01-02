Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-02 09:21:37 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Catching Up With Five Star Daxton Hill

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

H1vrhkxv8urgyt81babz
Five-star safety Daxton Hill goes in depth on how his recruitment played out leading up to National Signing Day.
Brandon Brown

Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington five-star safety Daxton Hill sent Michigan's fan base into a panic when he flipped to Alabama just a week before National Signing Day but reeled everyone back in by signing his letter of intent for the Wolverines on the morning of signing day. The 6-1, 190-pounder talks about what was going through his head during that tough time and also touches on his future position at U-M and his relationship with Sherrone Moore. All of that and more from U-M's top ranked prospect in the 2019 class.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}