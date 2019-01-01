Michigan Football Recruiting: Chris Hinton Talks Position, Mattison, More
Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian four-star strongside defensive end Christopher Hinton committed to Michigan back in August and never wavered. Now signed, the big lineman talks about the craziness of the recruiting process, his future position coach Greg Mattison, where he'll play at Michigan and how hard he's recruiting his five-star younger brother, Myles. All of that and more after day one of practice at the All-American Bowl.
