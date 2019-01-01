Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-01 15:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Chris Hinton Talks Position, Mattison, More

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Vsup75ad2mnn1yz3hvco
Four-star defensive end Christopher Hinton says that he'll be playing defensive tackle at Michigan.
Brandon Brown

Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian four-star strongside defensive end Christopher Hinton committed to Michigan back in August and never wavered. Now signed, the big lineman talks about the craziness of the recruiting process, his future position coach Greg Mattison, where he'll play at Michigan and how hard he's recruiting his five-star younger brother, Myles. All of that and more after day one of practice at the All-American Bowl.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}