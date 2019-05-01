Michigan Football Recruiting: Chris Scott Talks New Developments With U-M
The Wolverines offered Pickerington (Ohio) Pickerington North three-star wide receiver Chris Scott back in December but have hired a new wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator in Josh Gattis since then. Former U-M assistant Al Washington has also moved on which shook things up in a big way for the 6-2, 175-pounder. Still, U-M has a valuable asset on staff that is keeping the No. 68 wide receiver nationally interested.
