Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian four-star strongside defensive end Christopher Hinton is a big time player. The 6-5, 285-pounder is the No. 5 strongside defensive and and No. 43 overall player nationally — and if he keeps working hard, he might be as good as his father someday.

Chris Hinton Sr. was a standout at Northwestern and was drafted No. 4 overall by the Denver Broncos in the 1983 NFL Draft. At the time he was the first rookie offensive lineman to make it to a Pro Bowl and ended up going to six more after that. He was First-Team All-Pro in 1993 and his name is in the Ring of Fame for the Indianapolis Colts.

His wife, Mya, was Miss Basketball in Minnesota before heading to Northwestern to play hoops for the Wildcats. Obviously the genes are top notch and it played out that way with both Christopher and "little" brother Myles, a 6-6, 310-pound five-star offensive tackle in the 2020 class. Chris Sr. didn't necessarily try to find a superstar athlete for a spouse but it's obviously going very well for the Hinton family and now Chris and Mya get to watch their sons live out what looks like a perfect plan.