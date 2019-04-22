Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: Clinton Burton Will Return To Ann Arbor

Sophomore cornerback Clinton Burton is anticipating a return trip to Michigan after seeing campus back in February.
Katie Brown

Michigan offered Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances sophomore cornerback Clinton Burton back in February while he was on campus and he’s glad to have that option in hand. As a youngster, he’s not being bombarded by coaching staffs yet but he enjoyed his time in Ann Arbor and definitely wants to see it again.

