Michigan Football Recruiting: Coach Talks Osman Savage's Game, Mentality
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances co-head coach Henry Russell has been around a lot of talented players over the last handful of years and he seems to put Michigan commit Osman Savage up there with the best of them. Russel went into detail about why the 6-2, 220-pounder has a great shot to succeed in Ann Arbor.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news