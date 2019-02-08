Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: Coach Talks Osman Savage's Game, Mentality

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
St. Frances co-head coach Henry Russell knows talent when he sees it and definitely sees it in Osman Savage.
Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances co-head coach Henry Russell has been around a lot of talented players over the last handful of years and he seems to put Michigan commit Osman Savage up there with the best of them. Russel went into detail about why the 6-2, 220-pounder has a great shot to succeed in Ann Arbor.

