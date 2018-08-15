Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-15 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Coach Talks Tyrece Woods' Versatility, More

I3rkubuus4i7ss2sea54
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Ldmezzshhba3axktn7hp
Three-star Tyrece Woods is commitment No. 20 for Michigan in 2019.
Brandon Brown

Three-star Tyrece Woods spent his first three years of high school at Martin Luther King in Detroit but he'll finish out his prep career at Belleville under the tutelage of head coach Jermain Crowell. The fourth-year head coach has known Woods for several years and is excited about what the 6-2, 255-pounder brings to his defense.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}