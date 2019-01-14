Michigan Football Recruiting: Coaches Hit The Trail
The Michigan coaches are back out on the road recruiting as the dead period wrapped up last weekend and they've already been logging some miles. Head coach Jim Harbaugh, defensive coordinator Don Brown and fill in Matt Dudek swung by West Bloomfield High School last week and checked in with head coach Ron Bellamy.
I appreciate 〽️ichigan visiting West Bloomfield yesterday. @CoachJim4UM @Thee_Matty_D @FBCoachDBrown pic.twitter.com/eEXx2nUene— Ron Bellamy (@19Bellamy) January 12, 2019
West Bloomfield is home to 2020 Michigan commit Cornell Wheeler and big time 2020 safety target Makari Paige. Bellamy has had a lot of success at West Bloomfield and Michigan looks to be making the Metro-Detroit high school a priority.
Recruiting the state of Michigan is extremely important for the Wolverines staff as is the state of Ohio. A couple of coaches with Ohio ties are hitting the state hard today and could be putting eyes on several targets and potential targets.
Offensive line coach Ed Warriner is going to be at Norwalk, Berea-Midpark, Strongsville and Akron Hoban to check out some players and should get to see quite a few.
