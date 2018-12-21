Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: Commitment Impact - Anthony Solomon To U-M

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Four-star inside linebacker Anthony Solomon brings a lot of speed to U-M's already speedy linebacking corps.
Anthony Solomon

Michigan flipped Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star inside linebacker Anthony Solomon from Miami and landed a speedy, heady backer in the process. Now signed, Solomon is considered the No. 16 inside linebacker nationally and checks in at No. 39 in the talent-rich state of Florida.

