Michigan flipped Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star inside linebacker Anthony Solomon from Miami and landed a speedy, heady backer in the process. Now signed, Solomon is considered the No. 16 inside linebacker nationally and checks in at No. 39 in the talent-rich state of Florida.