Michigan Football Recruiting: Commitment Impact - David Ojabo To U-M

David Ojabo is listed as a three-star prospect right now but his upside is off the charts.
David Ojabo

Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy three-star strongside defensive end David Ojabo blew up this spring. Michigan got involved in early-April and won him over. He visited Michigan in late-June and committed to the Wolverines on July 2. The 6-5, 240-pounder is considered the No. 41 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 13 player in New Jersey.

