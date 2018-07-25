Michigan Football Recruiting: Commitment Impact - David Ojabo To U-M
Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy three-star strongside defensive end David Ojabo blew up this spring. Michigan got involved in early-April and won him over. He visited Michigan in late-June and committed to the Wolverines on July 2. The 6-5, 240-pounder is considered the No. 41 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 13 player in New Jersey.
