{{ timeAgo('2019-03-22 13:26:26 -0500') }}

Michigan Football Recruiting: Commitment Impact - Giovanni El-Hadi To U-M

Brandon Brown
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Sophomore offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi gets the ball rolling for U-M in 2021.
Giovanni El-Hadi

The first commit in Michigan's 2021 class is Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi. The 6-6, 285-pounder hasn't been closely evaluated or ranked yet but has a lot of upside because of his size and strength as a tenth grader.

