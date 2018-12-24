Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: Commitment Impact - JD Johnson To U-M

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Gsc9wiifbnbfnenqqik5
Three-star pro-style quarterback JD Johnson is a nice piece to build around in 2020.
JD Johnson

The Wolverines' fifth commitment in the 2020 class is Phoenix Pinnacle three-star pro-style quarterback JD Johnson. The 6-4, 187-pounder is currently unranked by Rivals.com after serving as former five-star quarterback and Oklahoma signee Spencer Rattler's backup last year.

