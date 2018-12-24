Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

The Wolverines' fifth commitment in the 2020 class is Phoenix Pinnacle three-star pro-style quarterback JD Johnson. The 6-4, 187-pounder is currently unranked by Rivals.com after serving as former five-star quarterback and Oklahoma signee Spencer Rattler's backup last year.