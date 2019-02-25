Michigan Football Recruiting: Commitment Impact - Micah Mazzccua To U-M
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
The Wolverines' seventh commitment in the 2020 class is Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances three-star offensive tackle Micah Mazzccua. The 6-6, 290-pounder is currently the No. 23 player in the state of Maryland but has a very good chance of moving up in his second year at SFA.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news