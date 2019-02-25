Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-25 18:28:54 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Commitment Impact - Micah Mazzccua To U-M

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Hqx7e6yr7zerireywrfb
Three-star offensive tackle Micah Mazzccua gives U-M a nice player and another connection to St. Frances Academy.
Micah Mazzccua

The Wolverines' seventh commitment in the 2020 class is Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances three-star offensive tackle Micah Mazzccua. The 6-6, 290-pounder is currently the No. 23 player in the state of Maryland but has a very good chance of moving up in his second year at SFA.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}