Michigan Football Recruiting: Commitment Impact - Nick Patterson To U-M

Brandon Brown
Michigan became an obvious choice for Nick Patterson once he picked up the offer and checked out The Big House.
The Wolverines' 4th commitment in the 2020 class occurred when San Antonio (Texas) San Antonio Christian three-star tight end Nick Patterson pulled the trigger for the Wolverines on Sept. 9. The 6-3, 215-pounder is the younger brother of U-M quarterback Shea Patterson so his presence around the program and inside knowledge of how things work at Michigan led him to picking the Wolverines. Take a look at how he fits in at U-M as a player, member of the 2020 class and future piece of Michigan's roster.

