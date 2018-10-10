Michigan Football Recruiting: Commitment Impact - Nick Patterson To U-M
The Wolverines' 4th commitment in the 2020 class occurred when San Antonio (Texas) San Antonio Christian three-star tight end Nick Patterson pulled the trigger for the Wolverines on Sept. 9. The 6-3, 215-pounder is the younger brother of U-M quarterback Shea Patterson so his presence around the program and inside knowledge of how things work at Michigan led him to picking the Wolverines. Take a look at how he fits in at U-M as a player, member of the 2020 class and future piece of Michigan's roster.
