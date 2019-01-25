Michigan Football Recruiting: Commitment Impact - Osman Savage To U-M
Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances four-star outside linebacker Osman Savage surprised quite a few people when he committed to Michigan earlier today. Not necessarily because of his choice, but more because of the timing and the fact that he's always been quite quiet when talking about his recruitment. As a junior, the 6-0, 212-pounder is the No. 9 outside linebacker and the No. 143 overall prospect nationally. Here's how things look down the road in terms of Savage and Michigan's fit.
