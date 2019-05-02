News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-02 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Corey Kiner High On U-M Early

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Lm1iya2l3zkpgsqinnun
Sophomore running back Corey Kiner is happy to have Michigan as an option. (Brandon Brown)

Cincinnati Roger Bacon sophomore running back Corey Kiner picked up his Michigan offer in early-January and almost couldn't believe it. The 5-10, 195-pounder looked back on when he picked up the tender from U-M and explained how it all went down.



premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}