Michigan Football Recruiting: Cornelius Johnson Commits To U-M
Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick three-star wide receiver Cornelius Johnson has announced via Twitter that he has committed to Michigan.
#GoBlue 🔵〽️ pic.twitter.com/W4CAYgb0Wz— Cornelius Johnson (@CorneliusNation) December 19, 2018
Michigan became a serious player for Johnson's services as soon as they offered but was never necessarily the odds on favorite to land the 6-3, 195-pounder. He showed strong interest in Stanford, Notre Dame, Alabama and Penn State along with Michigan, which formed his final top group, but the Wolverines won out.
Johnson is pledge No. 27 in Michigan's 2019 class, which is now ranked No. 9 in the country according to Rivals.com. Johnson is Michigan's one true outside wide receiver to go along with Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward three-star Quintel Kent, Oakley (Calif.) Freedom four-star Giles Jackson and Everett (Mass.) High three-star athlete Mike Sainristil as more slot receiver types in U-M's class.
Johnson has great size and is extremely smooth. He absolutely exploded onto the recruiting scene after a massive senior season. He plays up in Connecticut, which undoubtedly affected his ranking, but he's a complete wide receiver.
