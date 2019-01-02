It's hard to believe that there are 68 wide receivers in the country better than Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick three-star wide receiver Cornelius Johnson . In fact, it's likely impossible after watching him through the week so far in San Antonio for the All-American Bowl.

The 6-3, 195-pounder comes from a region of the country that doesn't get a ton of football attention but he's proving that he belongs on the big stage.

#Michigan signee Cornelius Johnson continues to look smooth and fast at ⁦ @19AllAmerican ⁩ Bowl practices. pic.twitter.com/5ayrgCgfwy

Players, coaches and analysts have all noticed Johnson's ability and he's definitely an ascending player this week.

Monroe (N.C.) Sun Valley four-star pro-style quarterback Sam Howell is one of the quarterbacks for the East squad so he's been able to see Johnson work from a distribution standpoint. The 6-1, 215-pounder has been impressed with the standout from New England.



